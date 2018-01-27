Cricket meets Bollywood again as Elli Avram joins Hardik Pandya in South Africa

India’s wonder boy Hardik Pandya is not single! According to several reports, the man is taken, and is going steady with former Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram. The couple may not have gone official yet, but reports say that the duo have been seeing each other for close to a year and both families are in the know how. A latest image of Elli attending the birthday party of Shikhar Dhawan’s daughter in South Africa has emerged and that has given the internet enough to confirm that the actress and the cricketer are an item.

Elli was recently seen at the wedding of Kunal, Hardik’s brother. According to Mumbai Mirror, Hardik had been seen introducing Elli to his parents and relatives on the day. It turns out that Elli’s family too headed over to the city to meet Hardik and his family. This gives fans enough material to think Elli and Hardik are quite geared up to take their relationship to the next level.

According to reports, it was love at first sight as Hardik met Elli at an event over a year back. An actor-cricketer couple is not the first to grace the industry. Over the years, there have been a series of couples namely Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Yuvraaj Singh-Hazel Kheech and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge. All of them ended up getting married to each other. With this in mind, we wonder when Hardik and Elli plan on their D-day.

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Recently, Hardik was linked with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra after a Twitter exchange between them went viral. Parineeti posted a pic with Hardik to which the cricketer had replied in a way that drove social media to a frenzy.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

However Parineeti later rubbished it as a baseless rumour. The veteran actress later clarified and said that her tweet was a promotional activity for a mobile brand. ​