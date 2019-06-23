Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 4.56 pm June 23 2019, 4.56 pm

The much-awaited India Vs Pakistan, which happened over the last weekend, had millions of viewers glued to their television screens… for all the obvious reasons. Well, the stadium, too, was jam-packed with fans from both the countries and it was one heck of a hysteric atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, the match was graced by several celebrities, including Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor, who was accompanied by his co-star Aalia F, cheered for our men in blue in his Indian jersey and high spirit. But, who knew that witnessing India’s victory wouldn’t be a really pleasing experience for the Nawab?

In a video that has surfaced online, we could see the Cocktail actor getting insulted and followed by a Pakistani fan. In the clip, a charming Saif was on his way to the stadium when the man in question started ridiculing him. He could be heard calling Saif with names like ‘Indian cricket team’s 11th water boy’. Further, the man continued mocking Saif by addressing him as the ‘actor who always kills Pakistanis in his movies’. The man didn’t spare Aalia either, he made fun of her by calling her Saif’s ‘bitiya rani’.

As if that wasn’t enough, he continued following Saif and passing unnecessary remarks. But did it make any difference to the actor? Nope! Being known as the Nawab of Pataudi for all the right reasons, an unbothered Saif chose to avoid the drama and also made sure to take care of Aalia. Well, that’s exactly how one should deal with such unrequired negativity!

Have a look at Saif Ali Khan’s video here: