image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo spends a whopping amount on two bottles of wine

Bollywood

Cristiano Ronaldo spends a whopping amount on two bottles of wine

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 16 2018, 9.20 pm
back
25 LakhamountCristiano RonaldoOtherssportsWine
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Anil Kapoor is a day late in wishing the newlyweds
ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, FINALLY

Watch: Ronaldo attempts to save girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from tennis ball, but in vain

Food glorious food! Ronaldo, Pirlo and Zlatan are now edible