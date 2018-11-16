Cristiano Ronaldo spends a whopping amount on two bottles of wine

How much would you spend on a bottle of wine? A grand, maybe five, or even 10k. If you come from an elite family, you would still not think of spending more than 1 or 2 lakhs on a bottle. However, you guys won’t believe how much football player Cristiano Ronaldo spent on two bottles of wine. Hold your breath as we reveal the amount because Ronaldo, reportedly, spent 25 lakhs on two bottles of wine.

Reportedly, the Juventus player spent £18,000 on a bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru. This wine is said to be the world’s most expensive wine. Later, he called for a 1982 Pomerol Petrus, priced at £9,000. The football player visited Scott's dressed in a blazer with black trousers and a white T-shirt. Well, the occasion was to celebrate his daughter Alana Martina’s first birthday. A source told The Sun, “Ronaldo was in a great mood and wanted to celebrate. It was the first birthday of his daughter Alana Martina. Ronaldo and Georgina marked the occasion in style.”

“His group was in and out of Scott’s in little over 15 minutes. They hadn’t booked and just rocked up and sat at the bar. They had about a glass and a half of wine each before rushing off to watch some tennis. They didn’t even finish the second bottle. But the bill was £27,000. It was just small change to Ronaldo – he didn’t blink an eye. It was the talk of the restaurant all night,” added the source.

Well, we must say that it was a lavish birthday celebration.