Cuteness overload: Here's the first look of Sunidhi Chauhan's baby boy

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan delivered a baby boy this January and the first look of the four-month-old munchkin will make you feel like cuddling him instantly. The singer took to social networking site Instagram to share an endearing post of her ‘first gig as a Mom’ and her celeb-friends, Shreya Ghoshal, Akriti Kakar, Salim Merchant couldn’t stop themselves from going all aww in the comments.

The four-month- old little cuddlebag can be seen in a pair of white pyjama set in the picture and both the mother and son look the cutest as they pose for the camera.

The Desi Girl singer married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012 and while talking about her pregnancy, she told IANS, “Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself.”

Sunidhi also earlier opened up about her preparations for motherhood to the Hindustan Times and said “Thankfully I have some friends who are parents and they know how this all goes. When something like this happens, you happen to come across more such people, who are experiencing parenthood and that is what is happening to me right now. I am getting to meet people, who are into this [pregnancy] and I am asking them all sorts of questions.”

Besides being known for voicing the top Bollywood tracks namely Kamli, Sheila Ki Jawani, The Disco Song among others, she has also featured in a couple of TV singing reality shows as a judge.