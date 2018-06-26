Da-Bangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif is sensuous as she warms up for her performance

The likes of Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Paul and Prabhu Deva are having a kick-ass time accompanying Salman Khan at one of the most awaited events of the year, the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour. The tour started with a bang with its first show in Atlanta and then made its way to Chicago and LA to woo the fans.

And while the on-stage photographs and videos have already gone viral and delighted the fans, the behind-the-scenes videos, too, are no less. In a video shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram story, we see the actor showing off her sexy belly moves in the most sensuous warm up ever. Wearing a shimmering blouse and green track pant showing off her toned belly, Katrina adds a hilarious twist to her video.

Take a look:

For the unaware, Daniel Bauer is Katrina's makeup and hair artist and while Katrina is busy warming up, he is busy imitating her in the most hilarious way. Isn’t the video freaking cute? We think it is!

And here’s a video of Katrina straight from her stage performance:

The next performance of the team will be in Dallas on June 29th and the tour will come to an end on July 8 with their last performance in Toronto.