Da-Bangg Tour 2018: Katrina Kaif gets told off for her ‘attitude’ by fan

The month long Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, headlined by Salman Khan, saw some of the most amazing performances from the stars. While their vigorous skits made the crowd go wild, there was someone who displeased her fans as well. And, it was none other than Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif, who was told to get a ‘better attitude’. You heard that right!

In a viral video from the tour, Katrina Kaif can be seen getting booed by her fans. And not just that, when one of her fans asks her for a photo, Katrina ignores and moves towards her car. “You need a better attitude,” says the heckler to Katrina who then tells the former about her long day and asks her to calm down. Following which, we see her coming back and gracefully allowing fans to take their selfies with her.

The Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded had superstar Salman, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudeva, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul who entertained the audiences in nine international cities. Bhai set the stage ablaze by dancing on his latest chartbusters, all from Dil Diyan Gallan to Swag Se Swagat. Their tour finally concluded in Toronto on July 9.