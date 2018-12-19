image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Daaru Wargi from Cheat India: A flashy song that explores the high life of cheaters

Bollywood

Daaru Wargi from Cheat India: A flashy song that explores the high life of cheaters

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 19 2018, 4.31 pm
back
Bollywoodcheat indiaDaaru WargiEmraan HashmiEntertainmentGuru RandhawaShreya Dhanwanthary
nextJanhvi Kapoor goes down on her knees for cousin Shanaya Kapoor and we’re floored
ALSO READ

Manikarnika trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut plays it safe, avoids speaking of clash with Hrithik Roshan

Cheat India trailer: Emraan Hashmi and his powerful dialogues are a treat

Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi gives a glimpse of its making