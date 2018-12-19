Daaru Wargi from Cheat India: A flashy song that explores the high life of cheaters

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India was released a few days ago. The movie is based on a real incident and the trailer clearly showed us what the film will be offering. The makers have now released the first track of the film titled Daaru Wargi. It is a promotional track composed, sung and written by Guru Randhawa. It’s a decent composition but offers nothing great and new. Well, not the audio, but the picturisation of the song is something that impresses us a lot.

Cheat India is basically about a few toppers from the entrance exams of engineering and medical, who sit to write the exam instead of the original candidate. But what makes these kids take this step? This song explains that and the answer is a lavish life. It is a very glittery track with Emraan Hashmi, Guru Randhawa and Shreya Dhanwanthary dressed at their best. The song showcases that how a desire to have a lavish life lures kids to cheat. Money, girls and good food are what young guys want nowadays, depicts the song.

Cheat India surely has a very interesting concept and the trailer of the film clearly hinted that the movie is going to be for mass audiences. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2019. It will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.