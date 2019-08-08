Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 5.44 pm August 08 2019, 5.44 pm

Salman Khan is just not among the most popular actors in the industry, but he also has a very big heart. The Bharat actor has always shown his humble and caring side when it comes to his fans. He is also a sweet and caring friend when it comes to his colleagues. Recently, the actor paid the medical bills of an old co-star, Dadhi Pandey, who had suffered from a stroke. The actor has finally gotten better and responded to Salman Khan's assistance. He said, "Salman is a very kind person. No matter how much I praise him, it is not enough. He is a great man."

Dadhi Pandey played the role of a cop named Pichkari Yadav in Dabangg 1. He suffered from a heart attack recently and was rushed to a hospital but later had to be shifted to another one where he was kept in the ICU for a couple of days. On the road to recovery, Pandey stated that Salman had paid for all the expenses at the second hospital. Still, on bed rest, Pandey has not had the chance to meet or talk to Salman yet.

Nevertheless, this is not all. Earlier, Salman Khan had also paid for the medical expenses of the late actor Kavi Kumar Azad. This included paying for bariatric surgery. Azad, too, suffered from a heart attack and unfortunately passed away on July 9. He was best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Salman Khan is currently busy working on Dabangg 3, which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is expected to release on December 20, 2019.