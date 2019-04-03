Dabangg 3: An ocean of fans gather to see Salman Khan as he shoots in Madhya Pradesh

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 10.53 pm April 03 2019, 10.53 pm

The Dabangg magic is rolling! Dabangg 3 has been in the talks for the longest time now. Especially after the smashing success of both the editions of Dabangg, we saw it coming! About a week back, Salman and brother Arbaaz Khan, who is also producing the film, got down to action while Sonakshi Sinha is set to join them soon. Their first stop was Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwar, which also happens to be their birthplace.

The team was shooting by the banks of Narmada river amid a beautiful location. As expected, the locals knew who was there and gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Khan greeted and waved at the crowd which was met by loud cheers. As the video suggests, the security of the place was beefed up too. Khan did not forget to thank the police who took care of that!

As per reports, the film revolves around the true story of a cop from Noida. A few publications suggested the makers were going to shoot across Noida and Ghaziabad as well. It is also being said that Sonakshi is set to reprise her role of Rajjo, as seen previously. So will Arbaaz Khan, who plays Salman's on-screen brother. The film is being helmed by Prabhudheva. There were rumours of Salman launching Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami Manjrekar with Dabangg 3. However, there's no confirmation yet.

On the other hand, Salman is also working on Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which reunites him with Katrina Kaif, after Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger consecutively.

Dabangg 3 should be releasing sometime in mid-2020.