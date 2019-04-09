Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan aka Makkhi is back, this time as a cop!

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 11.02 pm April 09 2019, 11.02 pm

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey has been blowing our minds, ever since Dabangg came out. One has to agree that he is an entertaining (and occasionally romantic cop) who keeps up hooked. Salman and gang are back with the third edition of the Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi Sinha, in her Rajjo avatar, is also making a comeback? Who else? Salman's reel and real-life brother Arbaaz Khan, of course. Have you watched this video from the Dabangg 3 sets yet?

The team is presently filming in Madhya Pradesh, by the beautiful Narmada River. We earlier showed you how an ocean of fans gathered to get a glimpse of Salman. Around the same location, Arbaaz was now spotted as he walked to the sets. He is seen wearing a policeman's uniform. Both the brothers are turning cops for this one, is it? That will be so much more interesting to watch.

Chulbul Pandey's equation with his step-brother Makkhi has been through a noticeable transition through the last two films. We are to see whether they add a new dimension to it this time.

As per reports, Salman's character, in the film, will also go through a flashback that will reveal his life before he turned a cop. “Some years ago, land-grabbing by the mafia, who had political clout and financial muscle, made headlines. This particular police officer had taken them on, knowing the implications of their political connections. How this cop dealt with the land mafia is the basis of the story of Dabangg 3,” a source told DNA.

For more, we have to wait till December this year!