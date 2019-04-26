Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor this December!

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 6.52 pm April 26 2019, 6.52 pm

Salman Khan is back with the third instalment of Dabangg and Bhai fans couldn’t be any happier. The film reunites Salman with Sonakshi, who starred opposite the actor in the previous two instalments as well. Of late, Salman has been treating us with multiple sneak-peeks from the sets that have notched up the anticipation to a different level. On Friday, Salman took to his IG account to unveil the release date of his film. Surprisingly, the coming December will see a Salman vs Ranbir Kapoor in the box office.

The film will hit the screens on December 20 2019. The superstar’s post only shows Chulbul Pandey’s name tag in his uniform without showing his face. It has the release date written on the top left corner. To our surprise, the film is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra as the latter is set to release on the same date as well. This comes in the midst of reports that the makers of Brahmastra might push the release of the film as it’s reportedly in the process of re-shoots and hence the post-production may get longer. The confirmation on that is awaited and till then, it’s a Salman vs Ranbir in December.

Take a look at Salman’s Instagram post here:

Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan earlier said in an interview how the film is dependent on Salman. "Dabangg is an actor-driven franchise. It took us seven years to make the third part and we don't know how much time it will take to make the fourth one. It is dependent on one actor, Salman Khan."

"It is not like a James Bond kind of series that you work with an actor for two years and then with someone else... the character of Chulbul Pandey is evergreen and it will go on. Till the time we have the actor and we can do something with him age-wise, we will do it," he added.

Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhu Deva and rumour mills have it Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in it. It’s produced by Salman and Arbaaz under the banner of Salman Khan Productions and Arbaaz Khan Productions.