Dabangg 3: Dimple Kapadia to return as Salman Khan’s mother in the sequel

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 5.20 pm May 29 2019, 5.20 pm

Veteran star Dimple Kapadia is on a roll these days. After bagging a Hollywood film, she has been roped in for a yet another biggie. She is back to Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise. Kapadia, who was introduced as Chulbul Pandey’s mother - Naini Devi - in its first part, will be reprising her character in Dabangg 3 as well. This time, however, the Bobby actor will be seen in a meatier role. A report in Mirror suggests that while Dimple’s character killed by the antagonist in Dabangg, for the third part, she will be seen in an appearance in a long flashback sequence.

Reportedly, the plot of Dabangg 3 revolves around the true story of a cop from Noida. In his previous interview, the producer of the film, Arbaaz Khan revealed how the franchise is totally dependent on Salman Khan. "Dabangg is an actor-driven franchise. It took us seven years to make the third part and we don't know how much time it will take to make the fourth one. It is dependent on one actor, Salman Khan."

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3:

He added, "It is not like a James Bond kind of series that you work with an actor for two years and then with someone else... the character of Chulbul Pandey is evergreen and it will go on. Till the time we have the actor and we can do something with him age-wise, we will do it."

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeepa and Arbaaz Khan. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film will make it to the big screens on December 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia will be also seen in a pivotal role in Tenet, a Christopher Nolan film. Such an interesting line-up!