Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Onkar Kulkarni April 04 2019, 12.50 pm April 04 2019, 12.50 pm

The summer has arrived and the sweltering heat is not sparing anyone, not even Bollywood stars like Salman Khan. The Tiger of Bollywood is busy shooting for the next instalment of Dabangg in Indore and the heat is unbearable for the entire team shooting there. Informing about the same, a source present on the set spoke to in.com exclusively. "We are shooting at Maheshwar near Indore in Madhya Pradesh and it's superhot here. Even Salman is feeling the high temperature and is doing his best to keep himself cool."

Salman is enjoying every bit of shooting in Indore because it is his birthplace. The actor is accompanied by his brother Arbaaz Khan who is one of the producers on the project. What also makes him nostalgic is the fact that Salman's grandfather Abdul Rashid Khan has been an officer in the then Indian Imperial Police and was posted as a DIG at Maheshwar for 12 years. Salman's father Salim Khan who (was born in Indore) often visited Maheshwar during school holidays.

Salman, who enjoys riding his cycle in Mumbai, apparently took to arriving on the sets paddling his way on his bicycle on day one.

While Salman has already begun his shoot, his co-star Sonakshi Sinha arrives today in MP to begin shooting for Dabangg 3. After a brief schedule in Indore, she will return to Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the third sequel of the supercop franchise is reportedly a prequel to the first two parts of the film. The movie will depict the beginning of Chulbul Pandey as it will trace the history of the superhit character.