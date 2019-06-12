Abhishek Singh June 12 2019, 3.37 pm June 12 2019, 3.37 pm

Prabhu Deva is undoubtedly one of the best South imports Bollywood has seen over the years. Starting off his career as a choreographer, Prabhu switched to acting and later on he ventured into direction. In 2009 Prabhu Deva directed Wanted which starred Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in the lead. The film went on to become the biggest hit of the year. It also gave bought Salman's fading career back on track and since then, there has been no looking back for him. The two are all set to reunite once again after a decade for Dabangg 3 and Prabhu revealed that this film too will be a benchmark film in his career.

We all know that Prabhu is a man of few words and getting details out of him is a task but guess we were lucky this time around. During a media interaction for his upcoming film Khamoshi, we asked Prabhu about Dabangg 3 which is one of the most awaited sequels of 2019. The director was hesitant to share the details of the film but eventually spoke about the film. "The film is coming out in December we will talk about it then, why talk about it now? Dabangg 3 will be a good film and you will see a different version of him (Salman) this time," said Prabhu.

Not taking credit for Wanted and Salman's career-reviving film, Prabhu shied away from the question. "Who am I to give Salman sir a good break or make him a Superstar? I am thankful to him and Boney Kapoor sir for believing in me and giving me an opportunity as I was also new back then as a director,"

When we asked the 46-year-old actor-director as to what he enjoys the most, being in front of the camera or behind it, this is what Prabhu replied, "I am ok with both acting and direction. Both have money and fame. I don't think much and just do whatever is offered to me, I just work and that's what I am here to do."