Onkar Kulkarni July 24 2019, 1.57 pm July 24 2019, 1.57 pm

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is making much noise. Why not, it is one of the franchises of Bollywood that is known to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. This sequel is all the more interesting. News is that Salman is launching a brand new face through the project. It is his good friend Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film’s lead actress can’t stop getting nostalgic over the development.

In conversation with in.com, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Rajjo in the franchise, says, “I remember how I made my debut in Bollywood with Dabangg. Same is happening with Saiee. I am very happy that she is making her debut with this film. I think it will be wonderful for her.” Talking about Saiee as a co-star she further adds, “I have met her. I just have one scene with her. She is lovely. She is very young, and just like a baby.”

The third instalment of the film has seen many new introductions in terms of the casting. South actor Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist, fighting against Salman who plays Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer and Nawab Shah in interesting roles. The franchise that is known to be high on music will also have Warina Hussain and Mouni Roy doing special dance numbers. While Warina will be seen shaking a leg in Munna Badnaam Hua, Mouni will take the centre stage in Pandey Ji Seeti Reloaded.