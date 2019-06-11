Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 12.15 am June 11 2019, 12.15 am

Apart from Salman Khan’s action moves and perky sense of humour, what’s the other thing that comes to your mind about the Dabangg franchise? Well, it certainly is the Munni Badnam item song. Even though the sequel of the movie had the item song Fevicol Se with Kareena Kapoor Khan in it, Malaika’s Munni Badnam had its own charm.

Now, for the third part of the movie, the makers have decided to attempt on gender reversal. The song will now have an item boy instead of an item girl and the song will be titled Munna Badnaam Hua.

According to a source quote, “The lyrics (of the item song) will undergo a drastic change. Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua."

If sources are to be believed, Warina Hussain has been roped in for the song. According to a source, “Not Mouni, but Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain who stunned everyone with her debut movie will be seen getting playful with Khan in the song. This is a first item song for the superstar in decades and the team is making sure to live up to the hype. Ace choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant is making sure to blend Salman's trademark moves with the new ones. The team is aiming to wrap the schedule in a month in Mumbai.”

The movie will also show a young Chulbul Pandey who attended college. It will have a flashback of how the life of the actor was before he became a cop.