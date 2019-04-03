image
  3. Bollywood
Dabangg 3 leaked: Salman Khan is back in 'hudd hudd dabangg' zone

Bollywood

Dabangg 3 leaked: Salman Khan is back in 'hudd hudd dabangg' zone

Salman Khan is in Indore shooting for Dabangg 3.

back
Dabangg 3hudd hudd dabanggKareena KapoorSalman KhanSonakshi Sinha
next“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabricated,” informs his close aide

within