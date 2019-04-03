Dabangg 3 leaked: Salman Khan is back in 'hudd hudd dabangg' zone

Nikita Thakkar April 03 2019, 1.54 pm April 03 2019, 1.54 pm

Like it or not, Dabangg's title track was catchy! It grew on you and everyone grooved to it at some point in time. Well, gear up for the third version of it. We all know that Dabangg 3 is in the making and after a lot of speculations, the shooting finally kickstarted in Indore with Salman Khan going back to being Chulbul Pandey. The images and videos from the sets are going viral on the internet and in one such video, we caught him dancing.

Salman Khan may not be a great dancer but one can't deny that he has own style is quite entertaining. His signature steps do grab attention and kids stay hooked to it for a few months at least. Dabangg 3 is going to give us some moves to pull at house parties. In the video, Salman can be seen dancing on the banks of Narmada pulling some cool moves. We also get to hear the track which seems to be on the lines of Hudd Hudd Dabangg. Not to miss his Dabangg glasses.

Kya baat hai… Bhai has his swag on!

We also stumbled upon another video from the sets wherein we see Sallu bhai feeding the fishes, throwing some bread crumbs may be!

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and is produced by Arbaaz Khan. Sonakshi Sinha is going to reprise her role of Rajjo and we shall probably see Kareena Kapoor Khan doing an item number. It was in Dabangg 2 that Kareena did an item number ‘Fevicol’ and it was a hit. We are looking forward to this one too.