Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 7.11 pm July 18 2019, 7.11 pm

Salman Khan is coming back with the third part of his most famous franchise Dabangg. After launching various actors like Katrina Kaif, Pulkit Samrat, Arjun Kapoor among others, the actor is now launching his close friend actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee. While it has already been reported about the young aspirer making her debut in Dabangg 3 as the love interest of Salman’s young version, now, father Mahesh has shared his elation on the same.

Here's Salman Khan as the corrupt cop Chulbul Pandey:

The actor acted in the first part of the Dabangg series as Rajjo's (Sonakshi Sinha) father. He later commits suicide. However, since the third part is a prequel, he will be seen reprising his role of Haria and will be seen in a cameo role. This is to establish Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman Khan) journey. According to a report to Mid-Day, he also shared his experience of working with his daughter in the same frame and how he felt like a proud father. He said, "I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.”

Earlier, reports had suggested that it was Mahesh's elder daughter, who will be making her Bollywood debut. However, the actor spoke up on this as well and cleared all rumours. “There were reports that my elder daughter Ashwami was in Dabangg 3, but she is a chef, and never wanted to be an actor. She assisted me for a while on Viruddh (2005). She would have been a fantastic director, but she never wanted to be in films. Saiee has always wanted to be an actress," he said.