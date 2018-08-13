Dabangg 3: Mouni Roy to get wooed by Salman Khan? The actress answers

Mouni Roy’s small screen stint has progressed a lot. From the demure Krishna Tulsi of Kyonki Saas Bhi… Kabhi Bahu Thi to the fierce-some Naagin, she has stunned her fans in every role she set to ace. And now, the lady is set to woo the big screen, as she will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Rumours were also rife that she is the lead for Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Dabangg 3. Her regular appearance Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss too made the speculations louder. That sparked the reports that Mouni has been propelled into the tinsel town by Bhai himself, as he is known to back newcomers. However, Mouni herself has put a downer on all the rumours. Breaking hearts of her fans, she revealed that neither has Salman helped her getting into Bollywood nor has she been offered Dabangg 3.

In a recent interview with TOI, when asked her about Salman lending her a helping hand, she said, “You should actually pose this question to Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer of Gold). Salman Khan has had no role to play in my Bollywood debut; I don’t know how these reports emerged and I wonder why anybody would do that for me. Is it so unbelievable that after acting for 10 years and being a Bengali, I can’t land a Bengali character’s role by myself? It was hurtful.”

“If I talk about this, it will look like I am using Salman sir’s name for publicity, and I don’t want to do that. He is someone I love and respect immensely. I have been his fan since I was a little girl, and I used to collect his posters and pictures. So, I don’t want to just take his name, but now that this has come up, let me clarify that I have not got a single call from Salman Khan’s production house for any role,” she further added.

When asked if she has been offered Dabangg 3, the actress said, “No, I haven’t received a call for any film.”

Well, though is not a part of Dabangg 3 yet, Roy surely has some interesting projects already lined up. She will be seen in Brahmastra which stars big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will also be seen in Made In China in which she will star opposite Rajkummar Rao.