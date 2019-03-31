Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan head to Indore to begin shoot

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 9.51 pm March 31 2019, 9.51 pm

Who’s ready to hear Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg one more time? We’re not sure about you but we definitely can’t wait to hear another version of the Salman Khan song. His belt shaking dance was top class and viral material. In fact, we’re ready to watch another Dabangg film and it looks like Arbaaz Khan, the producer of the film, has heard our request. How do we know? We spotted a video of Arbaaz and Salman Khan in a flight and announcing what is now music to our ears.

Arbaaz Khan and his elder brother Salman Khan were in a private jet when they recorded this video that reveals the schedule for the next Dabangg movie. Wearing their signature Being Human tees, Salman revealed they’re on their way to Indore, the birthplace of both Salman and Arbaaz, to begin the shoot of the third installment of the blockbuster franchise Dabangg. They will begin the shoot in Mandleshwar and Maheshwar and it turns out that Salman’s grandfather was a police officer posted in the region and therefore the place holds a special spot in his heart.

Dabangg 3 will reunite director Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan after 10 years. Prabhu Deva helmed Salman Khan’s 2009 film Wanted, one that went on to become a super hit and brought him back to the big league. The female lead of Dabangg 3 hasn’t been announced yet and neither has the release date. While rumours are abuzz about a year-end release, there’s still no official word on it.

Salman Khan is currently also preparing for the release of his home production Bharat, a film that stars Katrina Kaif opposite him. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Eid this year. Besides Dabangg 3, Salman will also begin working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial titled Inshallah in which he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Exciting times ahead!