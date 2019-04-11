Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 10.37 pm April 11 2019, 10.37 pm

The time to sing and dance to Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg is inching closer. On March 31 Salman Khan announced, through a video, that he and his brother Arbaaz Khan are kick starting the shoot for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. Salman and Arbaaz were headed to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to begin the first schedule. Now 11 days later, Salman has posted an epic image of himself as Chulbul Pandey to announce the wrap of the schedule.

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Pradhudeva, who is reuniting with Salman after 10 years. Prabhudeva last directed Salman in the 2009 hit film Wanted. From the social media updates over the last 10 days, it is evident that the title track of the film, Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg was being shot. Speaking of social media updates, Salman has been generously providing fans with regular updates from location. In all of the pictures posted by him, the superstar looks in his elements as his character Chulbul Pandey. One with his sunglasses tucked at the back of this collar and another featuring the signature moustache are enough to get fans excited about this film.

Salman revealed that the first schedule of the film was being shot at Mandleshwar and Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Turns out, both Salman and Arbaaz were born in Maheshwar, where their grandfather was a police officer. Hence, the place holds a special place in their hearts.