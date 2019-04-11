image
  3. Bollywood
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

Bollywood

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Pradhudeva, who is reuniting with Salman Khan after 10 years.

back
Ahilya FortDabangg 3indoreMadhya PradeshMaheshwarPrabhu DevaSalman KhanSonakshi Sinha
nextJacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive delayed due to heavy VFX sequences, says Sushant Singh Rajput

within