Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 4.18 pm April 05 2019, 4.18 pm

After the high-in-octane Race 3 crashed and boomed at the box office, Salman Khan is back with yet another sequel. The superstar will next be seen in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. Bhai fans can’t stop rejoicing as their all-time favourite and badass cop Chulbul Pandey will soon to be back on the screens. Ever since the actor joined the sets of the film, he has been keeping up the buzz by sharing intriguing updates. What he shared on Friday is sure to take your excitement a notch higher!

The 53-year-old recently shot for the title track of the film Hud Hud Dabangg and shared a glimpse on social media. The picture has him donning the signature Chulbul Pandey look with a sleek moustache and dark glasses. Through his caption, he informed fans about the completion of the song. This comes after Sonakshi Sinha’s announcement on Thursday that she is reprising her role. Along with the announcement, she also shared her first look from the film.

In the picture shared by Sonakshi, who will be seen as Salman’s wife Rajjo in the film, she is seen donning a floral printed pink and white saree. She accessorized her look with a matching flower in her hair and looks extremely graceful.

The film also has Salman teaming up with his younger brother Arbaaz Khan who will be co-producing the film. In a recent video shared by Salman, the Khan brothers are seen informing the audience about their shooting schedules.

View this post on Instagram Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, is slated to release in December 2019.