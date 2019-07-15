Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 6.53 pm July 15 2019, 6.53 pm

You don't argue when someone says that Salman Khan is the biggest crowd-puller in Bollywood. At the theatres and outside the theatres, very few stars can trigger the mass madness as Salman does. Go to watch his Eid release at a theatre or simply stand outside his Mumbai residence, and you will know what are we talking about. Hence, it is of no surprise that he is creating a frenzy wherever he is traveling to, for Dabangg 3.

The actor is presently in Pune, shooting for a fresh schedule. We got our hands on a video, wherein Salman gets down from his van and enters the car. Dressed in a white kurta, he is greeted by an ocean of fans, all of whom break out in the loudest cheer.

View this post on Instagram #SalmanKhan snapped in Pune for #dabbang3 shoot #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 15, 2019 at 12:38am PDT

This was pretty much the case whenever he went. Back in March, Dabangg 3 rolled in Madhya Pradesh. Salman, along with the team, met with an equally thunderous reaction from fans over there as well!

Dabangg 3, which has Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo, will feature Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan as a policeman.

"The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now," Salman said, in an earlier interview.