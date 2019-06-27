Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 8.37 pm June 27 2019, 8.37 pm

Talk of Salman Khan’s iconic characters and Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey surely crosses our mind. The character went so well with the audience that the movie has become a full franchise now. Be it Salman’s tactics, his wit or his accent in the movie, the character has become an evergreen one. The actor recently shared a clip from the sets of Dabangg 3 on his social media, which went on floors on April 1.

View this post on Instagram Introducing Pramod Khanna . . #Dabangg3 @aslisona @prabhudheva A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:29am PDT

The video begins with a close-up shot of Salman Khan’s picture with the late Vinod Khanna. The video zooms out to Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, director Prabhu Deva and introduces the new actor for playing Salman Khan’s father - Prajapati Pandey. The movie series’ earlier two parts had Vinod Khanna play the part. But now, his brother Pramod Khanna has been roped in to play the same. It seems to be a good idea because of the two sharing resemblances.

Actor Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27 in 2017 after suffering from severe dehydration for a few weeks. It was later made known that he had been battling advanced bladder cancer.

It goes without saying that Salman Khan is the backbone of the Dabangg series. Actor-director Arbaaz Khan had told in a PTI interview, “It is not like a James Bond kind of series that you work with an actor for two years and then with someone else... the character of Chulbul Pandey is evergreen and it will go on. Till the time we have the actor and we can do something with his age-wise, we will do it."

While the first two films were helmed by Arbaaz Khan, the third part is being directed by Prabhu Deva. On this, the actor was quoted as “We wanted a fresh person to do it this time. Also, I was busy with other things and I needed to focus on them. Besides, there are other reasons which I can't discuss. Maybe (I will direct) the next part.”