Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 4.49 pm August 19 2019, 4.49 pm

The team of Dabangg 3 is currently working on their Rajasthan schedule. It was recently on Independence Day that Salman khan had shared a video, wishing people on the national holiday as well as the festival of Rakshabandhan, while it had been pouring heavily. It is in the pink city where the third part of the Dabangg franchise kicked off its last schedule. While the team is surely working hard, it does take some time off to have a light moment around.

And this time, it was Salman Khan who coincidentally met a camel named Sultan! Sporting his signature mustache, Salman Khan can be seen petting the camel. Sultan, as is known well to all, is also a title of Khan’s movie that starred Anushka Sharma and had been a blockbuster at the Box office, earning an estimated Rs 589.25 crore. The video shows how the camel enjoys the light stroke on his neck by the actor. The video ends with Salman exclaiming, “Good Boy, Sultan!”

View this post on Instagram #dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 18, 2019 at 11:31pm PDT

Bhaijaan is known for his love for pets, especially dogs. The actor currently has two dogs, namely Saint (a St. Bernard) and Mowgli (Labrador retriever). Prior to this, he had four dogs named My Son, My Jaan, Veer and My Love, who all passed away. Guess, his love knows no less when it comes to other animals too!

Meanwhile, fans have been awaiting the third part of the Dabangg franchise, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising the same role, of Rajjo. However, what will be interesting to see is that this time, the plot will also revolve around the younger version of Salman, almost as a prequel of sorts in parts. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be making her debut in this movie and will play the love interest of young Chulbul Pandey.