Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 8.28 pm July 12 2019, 8.28 pm

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is one of the highly-anticipated films and, why not? Its first two instalments turned out to be superhits and the latest one, too, seems to be on a similar line. Salman Khan and team, as usual, is putting in their best foot forward to make the cop drama as entertaining as they can. And from whatever little glimpses we have received so far, one can assume that this film will live up to fans expectations. Now, we have got our hands on a serious update from the movie's set and bet you do not want to miss this scoop.

Going by a picture shared by one of the actors of Dabangg 3, it looks like the Bhai of Bollywood does not want chaos on the sets. And that is why the Bharat actor seems to have banned drugs consumption, along with various other restrictions. How do we know this? Thanks to Nawab Shah, who has an important role in Dabangg 3, shared the guidelines to follow on the sets of the film. And well our eagle's eye, in no time, took notice of the 5th rule that mentions how illegal substances will not be allowed on the sets of Dabangg 3. Well, since it's a Salman Khan film, we are sure that everyone on the sets is abiding by the rules. Kyuki bhai ne ek baar jo commitment kardi, toh fir woh apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta! *winks*

View this post on Instagram Protocols 😬🎬🎥🎥🎥 A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is expected to be shot at three different locations in Mumbai's Film City. A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle, "There are locations like the courtroom, and locations outside the court as well where scenes are to be filmed. This is the first time that any film in the Dabangg series will have extensive courtroom scenes; Salman is slated to shoot for half a month at these locations."