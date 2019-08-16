Antara Kashyap August 16 2019, 10.17 am August 16 2019, 10.17 am

Salman Khan, who recently became the only actor with fourteen consecutive movies in the 100 crore club, with the success of Bharat, is busy shooting for yet another blockbuster. This time, Salman is ready to reprise his iconic character Chulbul Pandey for the third installation of the superhit Dabangg franchise. On Friday, India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day which also coincided with Raksha Bandhan. Salman Khan took to Instagram to post a video, wishing all his fand a happy Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. He also hilariously wished his fans happy rains in the video.

In a video posted by Salman Khan, we can see the actor along with Sonakshi Sinha, taking shelter in a tent amidst heavy rains. "Happy Independence Day, happy Rakhee and happy rains in beautiful Rajasthan, Jaipur," he is heard saying. The actor looked dapper in a black shirt and the iconic Chulbul Pandey mustache. We also caught a glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, who looked pretty in a light blue saree and with flowers in her hair. Dabangg 3 went on floors in April, and the actors have already shot a schedule in Indore. Sonakshi Sinha, who currently has Mission Mangal in the theatres flew to Jaipur for the film's shoot and missed Raksha Bandhan with her family.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram On location #Jaipur #Dabangg3 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Salman Khan might have missed Raksha Bandhan at home, but it did not stop him from celebrating the festival with loved ones. He visited the home of his co-actor in films like Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya and former Rajasthan Tourism Minister Bina Kak. She posted a picture with Salman, calling him her brother like son.

Check out Bina Kak's post below: