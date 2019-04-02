Dabangg 3: Salman Khan spotted doing what he loves the most, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 5.30 pm April 02 2019, 5.30 pm

It was in December 2010 when Salman Khan’s Dabangg hit the big screens and turned out to be a massive blockbuster. Salman Khan’s portrayal of a badass, yet lovable cop named Chulbul Pandey has been admired by all. Needless to say, it is one of Salman’s most iconic characters in the history of Bollywood. Now, after eight years, the team is all set for its third instalment titled Dabangg 3. It was on Monday when the superstar kick-started the shooting of Dabangg 3 in his home-town, Indore.

Bhai also treated fans with a glimpse from day 1 of his shoot. In the picture shared by the actor on his Instagram, we could see his trademark Dabangg aviators tucked on his shirt’s collar. The picture also had filmmaker Prabhudeva in the frame. Apart from that, many videos and pictures from the sets have surfaced on the internet, giving us a sneak peek into the film’s shooting. However, the one video that caught our attention was Salman Khan and his never-ending love for cycling.

The actor leaves no stone unturned to wander around his film sets during his free time. However, during the shooting for Dabangg, Salman actually turned up to the sets on his cycle. In a video shared online, we could see Bhai riding his Being Human cycle and heading to the sets of Dabangg 3. Dressed up in a grey tee and blue denim, Salman looked dashing as usual. He was accompanied by his brother and film’s producer, Arbaaz Khan. Fans couldn’t stop cheering as Bhai cycled his way off. Now, that’s what we call ‘swag se Swagat.’

According to a source’s information to Times Now, Dabangg 3 will show Salman’s character in two different eras, like a flashback. "In his back story, which is kind of a prequel, Chulbul will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold and a lengthy flashback will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop. The conflict in the present with Sudeep is connected to his past before Chulbul got into uniform. Everything that the brand is synonymous with has been retained and adapted keeping modern-day sensibilities in mind."

Bring in on, Chulbul Pandey!