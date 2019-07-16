Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 3.24 pm July 16 2019, 3.24 pm

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has got some major news. While it was earlier reported that the movie will be unlike the other two parts of the franchise, and rather focus on the younger years of the cop Chulbul Pandey, a young love interest had to be finalised too. Rumours had it that Mahesh Manjrekar’s elder daughter Ashwami Manjrekar was being considered to play the role. But fresh reports have confirmed that Manjrekar’s younger daughter, Saii, will be making her debut with this movie.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the newcomer will romance Salman Khan, when his character is shown in the flashback. Since the movie is a prequel, the connection will be established when it comes back to his present life also showing his present conundrum as an after-effect of his past. Interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar was a part of the first instalment of the franchise where he played the father of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman's father-in-law.

Dabangg 3 will showcase Chulbul Pandey's past and present life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise the role of Rajjo, wife of Pandey. The movie will also have Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand reprising their respective roles. Pramod Khanna, brother of late Vinod Khanna, will be playing Chulbul’s father Prajapati Pandey. As per reports, this time, for an item song, the movie will feature actress Warina Hussain and the song has been titled Munna Badnam Hua.

The same report shed some light on the role of the antagonist in the movie. South actor Sudeep will be the villain in Dabangg 3. Although the plot shows him in a positive light at first, the role reverses as the track progresses due to situations, making him the bad guy, says the report.