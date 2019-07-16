Divya Ramnani July 16 2019, 9.18 pm July 16 2019, 9.18 pm

2019 is indeed a treat for all the Salman Khan fans. The actor, who recently lit up the silver screens with his latest outing Bharat, is now coming up with the third instalment of his Dabangg franchise. Titled Dabangg 3, the film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Arbaaz Khan. Recently, at a media interaction, the actor-turned-producer spilt some exciting beans on Dabangg 3’s current status and it is sure to up your excitement level. Also, Arbaaz sounded quite confident and satisfied with the way this Salman Khan film has been made so far.

Arbaaz revealed that the team has managed to complete around 60 per cent of the film’s shoot and that they are hoping to wrap it up by September. He said, “We are in the middle of a long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent shooting of the film and, hopefully by the end of September, we will wrap up the entire shoot. We looking forward to releasing the film towards the end of December. In fact, we have announced the release date of the film."

Salman Khan announced the release date of Dabangg 3:

Upon being said that fans have a lot of expectations from the film, Arbaaz responded saying, “I am excited about the film, and we all are having a lot of fun while making it. People have told me that they have a lot of expectation from the film and I feel that is a nice thing. I know that people like this franchise and they love Chulbul Pandey's character. If people weren't excited, then that would be a cause of concern.”