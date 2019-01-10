Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s cop thriller to go on floors in April 2019 confirms, Arbaaz Khan

All the Chulbul Pandey fans in for a treat! It was in December 2010 when Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ hit the big screens and turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, after eight years, the team is all set roll in with its third instalment titled Dabangg 3. The news has been confirmed by Salman Khan’s brother and producer, Arbaaz Khan. In an interview with a daily, the actor mentioned that the film will go on floors in April 2019 and it shall be helmed by Prabhu Deva.

Arbaaz Khan said, “Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on floors in April, however, we are still contemplating the locations. At his point, all I can say is that the film features Salman Khan in lead and it will be directed by Prabhu Deva.” Yay, excited much? Well, the combination of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva has given us a super-entertaining film like Wanted (2009). Apart from these, Sonakshi Sinha, too, is confirmed as a part of Dabangg 3. The actor confirmed it in her recent statement, “I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for 'Kalank' and will resume 'Mission Mangal' once back from Macau and will start 'Dabangg 3' soon.”

Rumours have it that Dabangg 3 will hit the big screens on Christmas 2020. Currently, Salman Khan is shooting Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. The film co-stars Katrina Kaif and will release on Eid 2019.