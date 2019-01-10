image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s cop thriller to go on floors in April 2019 confirms, Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s cop thriller to go on floors in April 2019 confirms, Arbaaz Khan

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 10 2019, 11.02 pm
back
Arbaaz KhanBollywoodDabangg 3EntertainmentSalman KhanSonakshi Sinha Prabhudeva
nextVicky Kaushal’s URI gets starry mid air promotion thanks to this crazy Bollywood bunch!
ALSO READ

Virat Kohli is the most valuable celebrity of 2018, beats the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Accidental Prime Minister movie review: Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna shine in this half baked film

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma’s show breaks into the top five shows of the recent TRP chart