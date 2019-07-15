Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 1.36 pm July 15 2019, 1.36 pm

Salman Khan is back to basics with Dabangg 3. We know that Bhaijaan likes to pump up his body and show off his physique. This dates back to his Oh Oh Jaane Jana days (Movie: Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, 1998) when it became a fad to go shirtless and show off abs. Khan, who will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in the third instalment of Dabangg franchise, gave a peek-a-boo of his work out equipment. However, they are from his own newly launched brand.

Watch Salman Khan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Being strong gym set up for #dabangg3 @beingstrongindia A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:25am PDT

The video gives a tour of his gym set up and a look at many huge workout machines. The camera then pans to Salman Khan who says, “This is the Being Strong equipment. Enjoy.” Being Strong is a new brand launched under the actor's Being Human foundation and has a range of gym equipment.

The actor had shared a video of the launch on March 26, on his Twitter handle as well.

Watch the video here:

Launching @beingstrongind for all your fitness needs! Let’s #BeStrong together!

Video Credits: @HaiderKhanMe pic.twitter.com/8jb2hrgQJs

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 26, 2019

Touted as the most famous fitness icon and having a huge fan following, the actor certainly does not require a model to endorse his brands. With a whopping 24.5 million followers on Instagram, it was indeed a clever move to introduce fans to his new venture. The actor seems to be getting a hang of entrepreneurship as well!

After the successful Bharat, Salman fans are awaiting Dabangg 3 with bated breath. It was recently reported that South Superstar Sudeep would be playing the parallel lead to the actor, as the villain. In one of his tweets, the South actor had shared that the movie will have a bare body fight scene as a part of the climax. Probably, the Bharat actor has been working out with his own equipment for the role. Why not?