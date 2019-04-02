Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a stroll on Narmada banks

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 8.54 pm April 02 2019, 8.54 pm

Salman Khan is collaborating with Wanted director Prabhudeva in upcoming Dabangg 3. The much-anticipated cop-drama is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and the shooting of it commenced on Monday. Bhai, being an active member on social media, has been keeping fans updated about the film. After his first look as the widely-adored badass Chulbul Pandey spread over the internet like a wildfire, it’s now a still from the film which the actor shared on Tuesday.

The stunning picture is taken on the ghats of the Narmada River. It features a silhouette of the actor walking with a few kids making their big jump into the river. The film, which is currently being shot in Indore, has Salman teaming up with his younger brother Arbaaz Khan who will be co-producing the film. In a recent video shared by the Race 3 actor, he and Arbaaz are seen informing the audience about their shooting schedules.

"Arbaaz and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force,” Salman says in the clip.

View this post on Instagram Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

The Dabangg instalments have been huge box-office hits and have garnered praises from both audience and the critics. The film was even hailed for its camera work by Avengers’ director Joe Russo, who visited India for the promotion of Avengers: Endgame.

“I’m an action director so I saw Dabangg many years ago and then Dabangg 2. I thought the camera work was great in these films. The tone and energy are also great. So, I certainly know Salman Khan,” said Joe.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens in December 2019.