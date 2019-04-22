Dabangg 3: Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Salman Khan's film?

Ranjini Maitra April 22 2019, 11.29 pm April 22 2019, 11.29 pm

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is in progress and will bring Chulbul Pandey (Salman) and Rajjo's (Sonakshi Sinha) chemistry back to the big screen once again. This time around, the film would also star producer Arbaaz Khan in a cop avatar. The team recently wrapped shooting for the first schedule in Madhya Pradesh. With fans often pouring in to stargaze, it was quite a colourful time out there. Meanwhile, we got to hear something that might excite you even further! As per a report, we get to see Shah Rukh Khan making a brief appearance in the film!

"Dabangg 3 has a few flashback portions which will trace Salman's journey before he became the Robinhood of the area. There's a character of a man who helps Salman during an important scene. The team was thinking of a few names when Salman decided to call his good friend Shah Rukh to shoot for it. Salman and SRK did a FaceTime call a few weeks back, which is when Salman asked him if he can make an appearance in D3. SRK happily said yes to it," a source informed an entertainment portal.

Shah Rukh and Salman's friendship has earlier resulted in both obliging to do friendly cameos for each other in the past. In Salman's Tubelight, which unfortunately did not do well at the box office, had SRK playing a magician in his cameo. On the other hand, Salman made a friendly appearance in SRK's last outing Zero. With Dabangg 3, we might see another instance of their equation.

SRK has recently walked out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic. None of his films are presently in progress. If his cameo for Dabangg 3 actually works out, then that might be the only occasion we see him on the big screen any time soon!