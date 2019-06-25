Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 4.33 pm June 25 2019, 4.33 pm

There’s has been a pattern that if it’s a Salman Khan movie, it will somehow always manage to enter the 100-crore club. Some of his movies just prove to be an entertainer with the audience and connects with them so well that you want to have more of it. Dabangg proved to be one such movie that was really enjoyed among the audience. Dabangg 2 also garnered appreciation and now we have the third part of the movie’s franchise hitting the theatres soon.

The third instalment of the Chulbul Pandey cult character went on floors at the beginning of the April. It was Sonakshi Sinha’s debut and her character Rajjo also hit the chords with the fans and was applauded well. It’s no news that the movie was a life-changing experience for her as she herself says, “Every time I enter the set of Dabangg, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress.”

Recently, the actress has shared a picture from the sets of Dabangg 3, dressed up in her character of Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife. Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram story from the sets of Dabangg 3:

Sonakshi can be seen wearing an all-black attire but her side braid and bindi takes us back to her character for sure. The actress had joined the team and shot for a couple of days in Maheshwar but had to go back to Mumbai as her movie Kalank was releasing soon and she had to take part in the promotions.