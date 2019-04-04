Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the film

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 4.53 pm April 04 2019, 4.53 pm

After entertaining fans with Dabangg 1 and 2, Salman Khan is all set to return with his notorious cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. Shooting for the same is going on in full swing. We also stumbled upon various viral pictures of Salman Khan from the sets. However, Sonakshi Sinha, who played Salman Khan’s wife in the prequels of Dabangg 3, seemed to be missing in action. But, say no more cause Rajjo is back! The Khamosh girl took to her Instagram and teased fans with a glimpse from her look for the film. She has also started shooting for her part.

In the picture shared by the actor, Sonakshi looked radiant in her Rajjo avatar. She was dressed up in a pink floral saree with matching accessories. Those pink flowers in her hair were like icing on the cake. Sonakshi, undoubtedly, took us back to the Dabangg days. The actor expressed her excitement through her caption revealing that it’s her Day 1 on the sets. Sonakshi also asked for everyone’s blessings. All her Bollywood buddies like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Preity Zinta poured in their good wishes.

Well, Dabangg will always hold a special place in Sonakshi Sinha’s heart as it was the film that marked her entry into the film industry. Earlier, Sonakshi had revealed that she is very excited to join the cast of Dabangg 3 and it’s like a homecoming for her. "I am very excited to begin shoot of 'Dabangg 3'. After the release of 'Dabangg' and 'Dabangg 2', we took a long break. Now we will begin shooting of 'Dabangg 3'. I have started my film journey with "Dabangg' so it's like a homecoming for me so, I am very excited,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting in his hometown, Indore, and has shared various glimpses from the same.