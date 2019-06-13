In Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise, if there’s anything else other than his badass portrayal of Chulbul Pandey to look forward to, it has to be the sizzling item numbers. Munni Badnaam from Dabangg is among one of the most iconic item numbers, thanks to Malaika’s sultry moves. She continued to captivate fans with Pandey Jee Seeti in Dabangg 2 along with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fevicol Se. However, we won’t get to see her in the third franchise of this cop drama, for all the obvious reasons. In fact, makers have found Malaika’s replacement in Warina Hussain.
Mumbai Mirror reports that Warina Hussain, who was launched by Khan in his home production LoveYatri, will be shaking a leg with him in a song titled: Munna Badnaam Hua. Giving out more details on the same, a source was quoted saying, “She (Warina) shot for the song in a four-day schedule beginning from June 8 at Mehboob studio. Salman and Warina had a great time shooting for the song which has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Kamaal Khan of O O Jaane Jaana fame and Badshah. This time the song is set in a modernised dhaba and Warina will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. Her look is created by Salman’s designer, Ashley Lobo."
Salman Khan in Dabangg 3:
Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25 @skfilmsofficial
The special number has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and it looks like the makers have shot for it. Taking to her Instagram, Vaibhavi expressed her pleasure of teaming up with Prabhudeva by sharing a picture of them together.
An absolute pleasure to work with you... #prabhudeva #dabangg3 #songshoot
Will Warina be able to live up to the standards set by our Mala? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the big screens on December 20, 2019.Read More