Dabboo Ratnani is all set to launch his yearly calendar

Celebrated fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is shooting for one of the most awaited calendars of the year. Top actors pose for it every year and this year is no different. So while he is busy shooting, he gave glimpses of the fun that he is having with the stars.

He took to twitter to post some behind-the-scene videos revealing the celebrities who will feature this year. For the 2018 edition, Dabboo has taken pictures of 24 celebrities and the confirmed ones are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar and Parineeti Chopra.

Also every year, Dabboo features debut faces on his calendar. Last year Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were the ones but who will it be this year? Reports suggest that this time Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will be the new face of 2018 calendar. The calendar will be launched on January 17.