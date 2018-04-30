Dadasaheb Phalke's 148th birthday: Google celebrates with a doodle

Popularly known as the father of Indian cinema Dhundiraj Govind Phalke or Dadasaheb Phalke is on the Google Doodle today. Reason being his 148th birthday. The Doodle by London based guest artist Aleesha Nandhra shows Phalke going through the motion as he takes care of the various aspects of filmmaking. Phalke pronounced Phadke in Marathi, was born in a Brahmin family in Trimbak near Nasik in Maharashtra. Growing up he studied various subjects like photography, lithography, architecture, engineering and even magic. In 1910 Phalke chanced upon Alice Guy’s silent film The Life of Christ. There was no looking back post that. Influenced deeply by painter Raja Ravi Varma, Phalke decided to film stories from Indian culture. He went on to write, direct and produce Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Raja Harishchandra went on to become a huge hit with the people of India and thus started India's century-long romance with cinema. Today India is home to one of the biggest film industry in the world. In 2015 alone the industry managed to sell 2.2 billion film tickets. That's higher than any other film industry in the world. All thanks to Phalke who dreamt of producing movies when they weren't yet talkies. In 1969, the Government of India instituted the Dadasaheb Phalke award recognizing people who spent a lifetime contributing to Indian cinema.