Bollywood has been seeing a number of star kids, or those in connection with the industry, making their way to the single screen. And the flow us unstoppable. While the first half of the year already saw debuts of Ananya Panday, Meezan Jaffrey, Sharmin Segal, and Abhimanyu Dassani among others, the second half too, has some talent to look forward to. The latest to add to the list is late Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar. And her debut will be opposite none other than R Madhavan.

The duo will be seen in a movie titled Dahi Cheeni. The movie is scheduled to go on floors this year in August and will be helmed by debutant filmmaker Ashwin Neal Mani. Speaking about her first film, Khushali said, "Like any other artist I’m very excited for my first film. I've worked really very hard for this prep, right from auditions to the prep, it's been a journey. I'm so kicked to start the first schedule very soon. And it’s scary to stand next to Maddy but I have made up my mind and I am ready to go at it full throttle."

IT'S OFFICIAL... Khushali Kumar to make her acting debut opposite R Madhavan... The slice of life film is titled #DahiCheeni... Directed by debutant Ashwin Neal Mani... Starts Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/5VgbfpyuTa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

However, this is not the first time Khushali will be facing the screen. She first made her screen appearance in Tulsi Kumar’s song Mainu Ishq Da Lagya Rog, sung by Sister Tulsi Kumar. The song was a peppy remake of a song from Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starer Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991).

In 2017 too, she featured in the song titled Mera Highway Star, which again was sung by Tulsi Kumar and also had Raftaar.