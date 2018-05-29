Damn! Aishwarya just punished Abhishek by giving him a Broccoli meal!

Are you a married man? Do you hate Broccoli? If the answers to these two questions are YES and NO respectively, then make sure you never disclose the latter on Twitter. Your next meal might just be about Broccoli. Something similar happened to Abhishek Bachchan! The poor guy was proclaiming his dislike for Broccoli very firmly on twitter but had no idea of what was about to follow.

It so happened that Junior Bachchan just learned a fascinating fact about the green vegetable. It is apparently a man-made vegetable which came to existence after farmers experimented by breeding various types of cabbages. He wasn't very pleased to know this, though! His tweet was proof.

Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY?? . . . I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

And bwahahaha...look what happened next! He was soon served a quinoa, tomato and broccoli salad.

Talk about #MurphysLaw Guess the Mrs. read my last post. 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

That be hilarious!

Aishwarya debuted on Instagram few days back, and received a warm welcome from the Bollywood bandwagon that rules the media sharing platform already. She is not on Twitter yet. But looks like the lady's spy game is on point! ;)