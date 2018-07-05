Dancing uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava gives tribute to Hrithik Roshan – watch video

A few days ago, Sanjeev Shrivastava, a Bhopal based professor became an overnight internet sensation, major thanks to his amazing dancing moves. A video of him dancing at a family function became viral and soon he came be known as the ‘dancing uncle’. In the video, he was dancing on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, and now, he has given a tribute to one of the best dancers of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan.

Sanjeev Shrivastava is dancing on Hrithik’s most famous song till date, the title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which is also Hrithik’s debut film. Yet again, he has managed to impress us with his energy. Even at such an age, Sanjeev Shrivastava’s energy is commendable. We hope that Hrithik sees this video.

Well, thanks to the fame Sanjeev Shrivastava received through just one video, he was later called on a couple reality shows. He was a guest on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum and even got a chance to shake a leg with his idol Govinda on the reality show Dance Deewane.

By the way, if you haven’t seen his first viral video yet, here it is: