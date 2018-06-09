'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Shrivastava meets Salman Khan

The popular dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava has become an online celebrity, his dance videos have become a phenomenon and for the past couple of days, the uncle has been meeting celebrities from Bollywood. Most recently, Sanjeev brushed his shoulders with none other than Salman Khan, on the sets of a popular television show.

Shrivastava met Bhai along with his wife Anjali and his two sons. The last time he visited Mumbai, Shrivastava met actors Suniel Shetty and Neelam – the actress who is in the song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. Shrivastava’s dance to that track made him famous

"I met Neelam. She congratulated me for having brought the song alive after so long. She also appreciated my dance, especially in those parts where she features in the original song," Shrivastava told India Today.

Thank u very much @arjunk26 . it means a lot to me. https://t.co/zI5zerFQoc — Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 4, 2018

Popularly known online as the Dancing Uncle, Shrivastava made millions go ROFL with his Govinda-style moves. Besides his proficiency as a dancer, Shrivastava is an assistant professor at Bhabha Engineering Research Institute in Bhopal. His moves like Govinda got the attention of everyone online and if Twitter is to be believed, no one can pull off those moves.

Met @SunielVShetty Urf Mr Anna. was an amazing experience.

Touched by his warm welcome & humble personality#SanjeevShrivastava pic.twitter.com/s6FRQj6kdD — Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 3, 2018

Shrivastava even met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 4. The CM even tweeted the video of Shrivastava dancing, from his own account.