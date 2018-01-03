Dangal continues to pack a punch, tops annual Chinese IMDb list

After a phenomenal run at the box office across the globe, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues its winning run. According to the reports, the superhit film has been ranked number one in an annual survey conducted by Chinese IMDb. With this, Dangal becomes the first film to witness overseas collections at par with domestic markets.

The film has been one of the most successful and biggest Bollywood blockbusters in China. The flick not only witnessed an exceptional theatrical run in India and China but also did amazingly well in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and other countries.

Previously in July, a spokesperson confirmed that Dangal crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark worldwide. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on December 23, 2016. The film is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim.

Aamir Khan was last seen in an extended cameo in Secret Superstar which released on October 19, 2017. He is currently busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.