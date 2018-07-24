Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra meet Jackie Chan, win awards in China

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal had released in 2016, but it is still making waves all over the world. Apart from Aamir, the movie starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, and both the actresses have made India proud. Fatima and Sana were recently invited at Jackie Chan Action Movie Week where they were honoured for their performances in Dangal.

Both the actresses had fan girl moment as they met the action star Jackie Chan there. The actresses on their Insta sorties also posted the videos from the event sharing the moment when they received the award. While Sanya received Best New Action Star award, Fatima was honoured with Best Action Actress award. Well, of course both the actresses were super excited to win the awards and meet Jackie Chan.

We are sure Aamir Khan would be very proud of his protégés.

Talking about upcoming movies of Fatima and Sanya, the former will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Meanwhile Sanya has some interesting projects in her kitty like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, Badhai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Photographer alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.