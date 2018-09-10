image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Dangal Sound Designer sounds off reports of Aamir Khan’s timely aid to save his life

Bollywood

Dangal Sound Designer sounds off reports of Aamir Khan’s timely aid to save his life

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 10 2018, 9.00 pm
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodEntertainmentShajith Koyeri
nextSalman Khan will have a Dabangg 2019!
ALSO READ

Aamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician

WHAT! Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns down a Hollywood film opposite Chris Hemsworth

Happy Teachers' Day! These Bollywood teachers should just get real