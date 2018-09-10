Dangal Sound Designer sounds off reports of Aamir Khan’s timely aid to save his life

Superstar Aamir Khan's humanitarian side was on display recently as he came to the rescue of a sound engineer named Shajith Koyeri who worked with him on Dangal. Reports were rife all around that an ill Shajith was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his family, but with no medical assistance from the hospital staff, he was moved to Kokilaben Hospital and Aamir Khan turned to be the ultimate savior.

He rushed to the hospital at midnight and ensured arrangements to get Shajith shifted safely from Lilavati to Kokilaben, so that he receives timely treatment. While, the report went viral in no time, depicting Aamir’s helpful side, the man himself, Shajith has denied it now.

In his latest tweet, he calls out to all those publications who falsely sensationalised news to grab eyeballs and stated that he was completely satisfied with the treatment from Lilavati Hospital. The decision to get him shifted at Kokilaben was purely on medical basis. He has asked for utmost privacy at this hour in his life and has asked the media to refrain from reporting stories which claim otherwise.

Well, that’s quite sad as nothing of that sort ever happened.