Dangal star Sanya Malhotra is all set for Vishal Bhardwaj's next

Sanya Malhotra, who shot to fame with her acting debut in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, has been flooded with offers since then. And now, the actress is all set for her next, which is taking her back to rural India once again! The film is directed by the maker of Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj, and also stars Radhika Madan. Sanya took to Instagram to share stills from the movie and also revealed her first look!

The film, titled Pataakha, will see Sanya as a young village girl and is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story, Do Behnein. One of the pictures shared by the actress, shows her lost in thoughts in a wheat field and the other, has Radhika churning buttermilk with a bidi tucked between her lips. The film is said to be a comedy-drama and will revolve around the story of two sisters who realise the true nature of their relationship after they get married.

Talking about working with the two girls, Vishal earlier told HT, “Dilli aur north se jo actors aate hain unki Hindi bahut achchi hoti hai. Woh at least Devnagri me padte hai, nahi to logon ne to Hindi ko bhi Roman mein padna shuru kar diya hai (Actors from Delhi and north India have a good hold on Hindi. At least they read Hindi in the Devnagri script, otherwise people have started even reading Hindi in Roman).”

The film, also starring Sunil Grover in a pivotal role, is slated to hit the screens on September 28.