image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing joins the star kid debut bandwagon

Bollywood

Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing joins the star kid debut bandwagon

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 10 2018, 3.13 pm
back
BollywoodDanny DenzongpaDebutEntertainmentnepotismRinzing DenzongpasonSquad
nextKoffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch
ALSO READ

Bioscopewala trailer: Danny Denzongpa plays the iconic Kabuliwala character

Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa have a reunion!

Naam Shabana - Official Trailer