Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing joins the star kid debut bandwagon

Remember when Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, there were memes on how he resembles Danny Denzongpa more than Jackie Shroff. Well now, Tiger’s good friend and the original Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa is all set for his Bollywood. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rinzing will be seen in a movie titled Squad which will start rolling in April next year.

Talking to the tabloid, Danny Denzongpa confirmed the news saying, “I’m happy that Rinzing has finally zeroed in on a script and a part that he is excited to portray. It is a proud moment for the family and me to see him start his career without any help from me. Filmmaking is a constant struggle to achieve higher standards and actors are just a small part of the process. However, it’s the struggle and hard work that helps bring awareness and experience to the artiste. I hope Rinzing discovers new aspects of himself in this process and finds fulfilment in the line of work he has chosen.”

Talking about why he chose to make his debut with this film, Rinzing said, “When I read this script, I was blown away by its scale and size. It’s a dream launch. Nilesh, who runs a successful action portal, represents most of the international talent in India and has a VFX company which will handle the visual effects, is the man for this genre. I’m super excited!”

The upcoming star is training twice a day for two hours for the movie. “That will increase when I start on fight choreography and flexibility training. I also leave for a special task forces programme soon,” he added.

It will be interesting to see if Rinzing impresses with his acting skills or will he be just another product of nepotism!