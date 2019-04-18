Dark Phoenix: Sophie Turner as Jean Grey turns up the heat in the final trailer

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 12.31 pm April 18 2019, 12.31 pm

British actor Sophie Turner stunned her fans as the new Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse back in 2016 and now the babe is back to splash her acting prowess with Dark Phoenix. Turner, who rose to fame for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, took to her social media and revealed the final trailer of X-Men’s Dark Phoenix and guys, it’s all about the badass Jean Grey. This one focuses on the struggles faced by Jean Grey after she acquires some special powers, post her accident in space.

The trailer showcases how Jean discovers about her superpowers and is sent back home to figure them out. While she feels good about them, there are times when she loses control and is worried about her transformation. “When I lose control, bad things happen but it feels good,” says Sophie aka Jean. Further, the plot seems to be divided between the X-Men and Magneto. While the former wants to save her, the latter thinks she is a threat and is keen on eliminating her. Needless to say, Sophie looked extremely convincing as Jean.

Earlier, in an interview, Sophie Turner had opened up on pressures that were a part her journey while shooting for this film, “I knew Simon (writer and director) was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like 'f*****k." I know it's one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Talking about the storyline of this film, Dark Phoenix is said to revolve around Jean Grey and her adventurous journey with the Phoenix, a supremely powerful force that enters itself in Jean’s body. X-Men Dark Phoenix also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain. It’s the twelfth installment in the overall X-Men film series, which also happens to be one of the longest-running franchises. Reportedly, Dark Phoenix will the final installment of X-Men. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 7, 2019.