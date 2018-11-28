David Beckham trolled for kissing his daughter on her lips

The internet can be cruel at times. A public figure is always under the scanners and there's a mountain out of a mole even for the silliest reason. Celebrated footballer David Beckham found himself at the receiving end of a mindless backlash after he shared a picture of himself kissing his daughter. What precisely drove his followers mad was the fact that in the picture, he was seen kissing his daughter on his lips.

What precisely drove his followers mad was the fact that in the picture, he was seen kissing his daughter on his lips.

Beckham's fans were divided on the issue. However, one can heave a sigh of relief to see that majority stood up for him, emphasising that a father's love for his daughter is unmatchable to any other form of fondness and no expression of fatherly love could be judged this way.

Beckham and wife Victoria are parents to four lovely children and keep saying how they want to ensure the best parenting.

"It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family," Beckham was earlier heard saying.

Kick the trolls hard!